Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Director Hope S. Taitz Purchases 5,000 Shares

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of INN opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.33 million, a PE ratio of -42.88, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

