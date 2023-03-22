Thomas Sonderman Sells 3,395 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $37,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,916.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Sonderman sold 20,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $244,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,565 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $57,427.70.

On Thursday, February 16th, Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 4.78. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 88.83% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

