Brett Shirk Sells 2,907 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $42,354.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,533.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $19,655.40.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $101,010.00.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $54,925.99.
Fastly Stock Performance
NYSE FSLY opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 5,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Fastly by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fastly by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 194,203 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly by 19.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
