George Herrera Sells 2,069 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,319,000 after purchasing an additional 492,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 253,637 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

