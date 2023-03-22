Irene Becklund Sells 6,170 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,012.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.