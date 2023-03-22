Irene Becklund Sells 6,170 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,012.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.04.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
