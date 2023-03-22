Critical Review: Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Biogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -4,951.83% -71.03% -56.55% Biogen 29.95% 20.96% 10.52%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $2.07 million 185.66 -$102.70 million ($2.14) -3.73 Biogen $10.17 billion 3.78 $3.05 billion $20.93 12.72

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Biogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Omega Therapeutics and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Biogen 0 7 19 0 2.73

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.15%. Biogen has a consensus price target of $315.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats Omega Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Its modular and programmable mRNA medicines, and Omega Epigenomic Controllers are designed to target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains from genome-wide DNA-sequences with single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control. The company is advancing a pipeline of development candidates covering a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

