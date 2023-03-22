Reviewing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $96.85 million 1.58 -$22.54 million ($0.59) -6.61 Kidpik $17.01 million 0.28 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.58

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

1stdibs.Com has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for 1stdibs.Com and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.95%. Kidpik has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,040.07%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -23.27% -21.21% -15.70% Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13%

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Kidpik on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

