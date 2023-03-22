Contrasting Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Titan Machinery and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan Machinery currently has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.15%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $2.21 billion 0.30 $101.87 million $4.50 6.38 Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 4.41 $37.52 million $17.04 14.23

This table compares Titan Machinery and Hingham Institution for Savings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Titan Machinery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 4.61% 21.43% 9.58% Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40%

Volatility and Risk

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Hingham Institution for Savings on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

