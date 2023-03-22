Head to Head Contrast: Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) & PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO)

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) and PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and PwrCor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mill City Ventures III 28.96% 8.98% 7.15% PwrCor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and PwrCor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mill City Ventures III $2.66 million 4.96 $2.83 million N/A N/A PwrCor $190,000.00 N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mill City Ventures III has higher revenue and earnings than PwrCor.

0.8% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of PwrCor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mill City Ventures III and PwrCor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mill City Ventures III beats PwrCor on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes. The company was founded by Douglas Michael Polinsky and Joseph Anthony Geraci II on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Wayzata, MN.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc. is a cleantech energy technology company, which engages in the provision of advanced and disruptive solutions for the waste heat to energy, geothermal, and solar thermal markets. It focuses on energy infrastructure development projects and delivering cleantech energy solutions to commercial and not-for-profit customers. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

