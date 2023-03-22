Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) EVP Sells 1,556 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) EVP Ranbir Singh sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $10,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ranbir Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 10.1 %

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

