Matthew Deines Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,486.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Deines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

FNWB stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.70.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Articles

