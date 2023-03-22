Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Christina Keller Acquires 660 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) Director Christina Keller acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,759.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Independent Bank Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $394.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

