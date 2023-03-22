Erick Lucera Purchases 2,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Erick Lucera acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $13,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,342 shares in the company, valued at $29,612.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beyond Air Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.27.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 704,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 53,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

