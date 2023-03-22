Erick Lucera Purchases 2,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Erick Lucera acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $13,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,342 shares in the company, valued at $29,612.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Beyond Air Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.27.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
