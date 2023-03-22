Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $14,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,206,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $19,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $34,874.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

PermRock Royalty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

