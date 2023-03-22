Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,300 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $14,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204,132 shares in the company, valued at $32,838,072.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $14,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $19,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $34,874.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

