Katie A. Lorenson Buys 905 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CEO Katie A. Lorenson acquired 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $14,986.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,310.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $341.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.62. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALRS shares. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

