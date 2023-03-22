INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss Purchases 2,500 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) CFO David J. Moss acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $16,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,250,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,025,969.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INmune Bio Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 40.53% and a negative net margin of 7,299.20%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

