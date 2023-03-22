INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss Purchases 2,500 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) CFO David J. Moss acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $16,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,250,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,025,969.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
INmune Bio Stock Up 11.1 %
Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 40.53% and a negative net margin of 7,299.20%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INmune Bio (INMB)
