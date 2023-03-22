Dan J. Sanders Sells 40,452 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

