Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 23,113 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $371,194.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,955.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 12,639 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

PINE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

