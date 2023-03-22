Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 23,113 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $371,194.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,955.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 12,639 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PINE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.