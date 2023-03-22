Richard J. Jacquet Sells 31,881 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $374,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:COUR opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
