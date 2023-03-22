Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 12,639 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,212.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,113 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,194.78.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05.

NYSE CTO opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $386.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.88 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is -1,900.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

