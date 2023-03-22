Randall E. Paulson Acquires 10,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,780.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

