Hernandez Andres Chico Acquires 555,555 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT) Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) Director Hernandez Andres Chico acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,183 shares in the company, valued at $613,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rubicon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBT opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rubicon Technologies by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

