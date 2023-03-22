Ryan M. Albano Acquires 6,200 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) COO Ryan M. Albano acquired 6,200 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,151.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,347 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $28,358,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

