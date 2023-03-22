Insider Selling: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells 82,979 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $908,620.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,605,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,181,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.

HireRight Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HRT opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

