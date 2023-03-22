Scott Stanford Acquires 82,693 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) major shareholder Scott Stanford bought 82,693 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $167,039.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,976.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth $14,302,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,353,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth $845,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.
