Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 49,200 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Derek Andersen sold 451 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $4,279.99.

Snap Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 1,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

See Also

