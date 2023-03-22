Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $654,000.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,076,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,374.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,874.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

BCOV opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile



Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

See Also

