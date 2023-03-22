Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Financial Contrast

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Co-Diagnostics and QHSLab, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Co-Diagnostics
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|QHSLab
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 187.96%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than QHSLab.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab has a beta of -1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Co-Diagnostics and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Co-Diagnostics
|-41.61%
|-4.59%
|-4.12%
|QHSLab
|-80.41%
|-191.35%
|-48.94%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Co-Diagnostics and QHSLab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Co-Diagnostics
|$34.22 million
|1.73
|-$14.24 million
|($0.46)
|-4.15
|QHSLab
|$1.41 million
|0.80
|-$770,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
QHSLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Co-Diagnostics.
Summary
Co-Diagnostics beats QHSLab on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight Howard Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
About QHSLab
QHSLab, Inc. operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.
