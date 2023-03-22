BlackSky Technology (BKSY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BlackSky Technology to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BlackSky Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackSky Technology Competitors 289 1535 2495 107 2.55

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 154.45%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.60%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology’s competitors have a beta of -2.83, meaning that their average share price is 383% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -113.68% -50.69% -28.38% BlackSky Technology Competitors -245.66% -53.39% -5.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million -$74.34 million -2.08 BlackSky Technology Competitors $4.42 billion $643.73 million 2.62

BlackSky Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackSky Technology competitors beat BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

