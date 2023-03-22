Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -3.37% -0.94% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,276.46% 4.81% -3.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 100 895 1771 31 2.62

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Business Travel Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.68, indicating a potential upside of 31.77%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s peers have a beta of 2.12, meaning that their average share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -10.80 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $3.92 billion $252.49 million 3.71

Global Business Travel Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group peers beat Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

