Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $199.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $212.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.