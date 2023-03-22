George M. Milne, Jr. Sells 35,000 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $1,116,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,489,849.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

AMLX stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.