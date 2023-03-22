Allan Marshall Purchases 4,095 Shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) CEO Allan Marshall purchased 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $18,058.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,588,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,441.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Allan Marshall bought 4,334 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $18,766.22.

Shares of UPXI opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Upexi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPXI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upexi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Upexi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

