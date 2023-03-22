Gilbert E. Nathan Acquires 10,000 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $17,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 573,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,384.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

ALTO opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

