Gilbert E. Nathan Acquires 10,000 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $17,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 573,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,384.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ALTO opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.51.
ALTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
