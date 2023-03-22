Allan Marshall Acquires 4,334 Shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) CEO Allan Marshall acquired 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,766.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,579,415 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,866.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Allan Marshall acquired 4,095 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,058.95.

Shares of UPXI opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Upexi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Upexi had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Upexi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Upexi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

