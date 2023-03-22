Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Insider Christopher Mckown Buys 1,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mckown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $17,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.35 and a beta of 1.19. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,504.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.