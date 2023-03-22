Insider Selling: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells 11,040 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $19,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,659.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OptiNose Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 529,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 68.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 12.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

