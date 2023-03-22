Andrew Abercrombie Purchases 58,599 Shares of Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie bought 58,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$29,826.89 ($20,018.05).
Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 253,201 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$128,372.91 ($86,156.31).
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Andrew Abercrombie bought 175,092 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,320.36 ($57,933.12).
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 81,364 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,170.18 ($27,631.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 65.86.
Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.
