Andrew Abercrombie Purchases 58,599 Shares of Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie bought 58,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$29,826.89 ($20,018.05).

Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humm Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 253,201 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$128,372.91 ($86,156.31).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Andrew Abercrombie bought 175,092 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,320.36 ($57,933.12).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 81,364 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,170.18 ($27,631.00).

Humm Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 65.86.

Humm Group Dividend Announcement

Humm Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

(Get Rating)

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.