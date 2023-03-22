Stuart Landesberg Purchases 55,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Landesberg acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $20,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Landesberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Stuart Landesberg acquired 60,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

