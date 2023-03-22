Stuart Landesberg Purchases 55,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Landesberg acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $20,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stuart Landesberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Stuart Landesberg acquired 60,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.
Grove Collaborative Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.
