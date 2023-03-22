Amy Sullivan Purchases 25,000 Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) CFO Amy Sullivan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

IOBT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.61. IO Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About IO Biotech

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

