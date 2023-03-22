Kirk R. Oliver Buys 9,000 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRNGet Rating) CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.96. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

