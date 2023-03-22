Kirk R. Oliver Buys 9,000 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.96. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

