Julia Hoare Buys 4,000 Shares of Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Stock

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Rating) insider Julia Hoare acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.05 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,200.00 ($13,557.05).

Meridian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20.

Meridian Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Meridian Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

About Meridian Energy

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retailing of electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2022, it generates electricity through 7 hydro stations that has a capacity of 2,353 MW; 5 wind farms that has a capacity of 416 MW; and solar farms.

