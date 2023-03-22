Jamil A. Tahir Buys 10,000 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) Director Jamil A. Tahir acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

