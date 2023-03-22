Michael J. Mardy Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mardy purchased 10,000 shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance
LVLU stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of -0.02. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
