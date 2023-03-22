Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP Acquires $39,900.00 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Corbin Barnes acquired 1,250 shares of Innospec stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. CWM LLC raised its position in Innospec by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 557.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

