Insider Buying: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) CEO Buys 4,457 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) CEO David Moradi acquired 4,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $24,736.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,868,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AudioEye Trading Up 0.7 %

AudioEye stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AudioEye Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

