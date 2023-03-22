David Smith Acquires 400,000 Shares of SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS) Stock

SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS – Get Rating) insider David Smith bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$21,600.00 ($14,496.64).

SenSen Networks Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

Get SenSen Networks alerts:

SenSen Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SenSen Networks Limited develop and sell SenDISA platform-based products and services in Australia. It operates through Smart Cities, Gaming, and Retail segments. The company offers SenDISA software platform-based products and solutions for multiple applications comprising law enforcement, transport, gaming, retail, logistics, manufacturing, defence and security, autonomous vehicles, and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for SenSen Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenSen Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.