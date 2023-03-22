Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $641,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $77.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

