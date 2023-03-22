Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 300 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $22,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,957,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,694,118.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Wednesday, December 28th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 5,135 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $383,379.10.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 31,423 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.37 per share, with a total value of $2,336,928.51.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,642 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $946,127.28.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHC stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,706,000 after buying an additional 2,274,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,698,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 214,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after buying an additional 208,330 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,153,000.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.